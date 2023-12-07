WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. Gle
  4. 63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid)

2021 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) V167 My21.5 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

1fb91ea3/2021 mercedes amg gle 63 s 4matic hybrid 4 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04e90164
2021 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) V167 My21.5 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG Gle News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1667 mm
Tracking Rear 1687 mm
Ground Clearance 188 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1782 mm
Length 4959 mm
Width 2105 mm
Kerb Weight 2621 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 282 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 12.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 215 g/km
CO2 Urban 397 g/km
CO2 Combined 282 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R21
Rear Tyre 315/40 R21
Front Rim Size 10Jx21 Et51
Rear Rim Size 11Jx21 Et47

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N1671892*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Gle pricing and specs

53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $188,000
53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $179,900
63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $264,900
63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $266,900
53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $186,100
53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $175,400
63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $262,200
63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $260,200