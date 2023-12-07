WhichCar
2021 Mercedes-Benz Glb 200 X247 My21 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Mercedes-Benz Glb 200 X247 My21 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Glb 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2829 mm
Height 1659 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1834 mm
Kerb Weight 1656 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Urban 190 g/km
CO2 Combined 148 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1620
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N2476872W000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

