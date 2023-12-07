WhichCar
2021 Mercedes-Benz Glc 200 X253 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Mercedes-Benz Glc 200 X253 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Glc 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1618 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Ground Clearance 187 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1639 mm
Length 4669 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1813 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 231 g/km
CO2 Combined 176 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19 Et38
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19 Et38
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W&*2539802#000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs

300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,200
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,800
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $106,600
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $114,000
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $103,370
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $113,900
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,100