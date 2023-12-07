WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. X
  4. 350D Progressive (4Matic)

2021 Mercedes-Benz X 350D Progressive (4Matic) 470 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

ff0b23ca/2021 mercedes benz x 350d progressive 4matic 3 0l diesel dual cab utility 046e0147
2021 Mercedes-Benz X 350D Progressive (4Matic) 470 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz X 350D Progressive (4Matic). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 3150 mm
Height 1839 mm
Length 5340 mm
Width 1916 mm
Kerb Weight 2166 kg
Gcm 6180 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1034 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 230 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
CO2 Extra 214 g/km
CO2 Urban 262 g/km
CO2 Combined 230 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/60 R18
Rear Tyre 255/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdf4702522G000001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Spain