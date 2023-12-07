WhichCar
2021 Mitsubishi Asx Es Plus (2Wd) Xd My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Mitsubishi Asx Es Plus (2Wd) Xd My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Asx Es Plus (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1640 mm
Length 4365 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1389 kg
Gcm 3270 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 581 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 150 g/km
CO2 Urban 221 g/km
CO2 Combined 176 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 197 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18 98H
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18 98H
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxtga6W%U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan

