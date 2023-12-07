WhichCar
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed 5 Seat (AWD) Zl My21 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed 5 Seat (AWD) Zl My21 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed 5 Seat (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1940 kg
Gcm 3870 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2370 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 43 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 43 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 199 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18 98H
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18 98H
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxtgf8Wl@123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

