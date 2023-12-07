Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Glx5 (4X4) 5 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Glx5 (4X4) 5 Seat Nx My21 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1875 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2275 kg
|Gcm
|6030 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|755 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|CO2 Emissions
|240 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|210 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|291 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|240 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|441 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17 112H
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17 112H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jmflyv98Whj123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- HDMI Input
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Speed Sensitive
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor 2nd Row Outer
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Ventilated Rear Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Solid Paint