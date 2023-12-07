Specifications for the 2021 Nissan Navara Sl Warrior (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan Navara Sl Warrior (4X4) D23 My21.5 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|260 mm
|Wheelbase
|3150 mm
|Height
|1825 mm
|Length
|5260 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2033 kg
|Gcm
|5910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1026 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|208 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|275/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntcbnd23A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Front & Rear (12VO & USB) with Loadspace (USB)
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Brake Limited Slip
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Drive Assist
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Assisted Tailgate
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Door Handles - Interior
- Black Grille
- Brake Limited Slip Differential
- Black Plastic Door Handles
- Black PLastic Door Mirrors
- Black Plastic Rear Bumper
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Decal Pack
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Digital Speedometer
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Electronic 4WD Selection
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bash Plate
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Flip Up Rear Seat(s)
- GVM Upgrade
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Light Bar
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Slide & Recline Drivers Seat
- Manual Slide & Recline Passenger Seat
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Mirror - Manual Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Central Locking with Anti-lock Out
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Stamping
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Urethane Shift Lever
- Upgraded Suspension
- Ute Tray Liner
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Winch Compatible Front Hooped Bullbar
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $650
- Standard Paint
Current Nissan Navara pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,700
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,000
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,600
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,800
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$43,100
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,250
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$58,750
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,900
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$74,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,100
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$64,200
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,455
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,550
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,850
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,350
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,550
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,350
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,445
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$55,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$53,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,945
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,200
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$33,500
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$49,900
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,200
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,500
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,000
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$57,600
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,800
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$73,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,200
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$63,300
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,100
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,400
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$41,700
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,700
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,100
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,400
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,600
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,400
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,200
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,700
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,600
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,700
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,600