Specifications for the 2021 Nissan Pathfinder St-L Hybrid (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan Pathfinder St-L Hybrid (4Wd) R52 My19 Series Iii 2.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1670 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1767 mm
|Length
|5008 mm
|Width
|1960 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2127 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|254 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|7000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|5N1Cr2M#%$C123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Protective Glazing
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $595
Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,700
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$79,500
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,490