Specifications for the 2021 Nissan X-Trail St-L (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan X-Trail St-L (2Wd) T32 My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1493 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|248 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|P225/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|P225/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Bottom Of Rear Window
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tb%T32A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 292mm Rear Brakes
- 296mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Engine Brake
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Assist Display
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Motion Control
- Bench Seat Rear Plus with Sliding & Reclining
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Bumper Finishers - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Direct Ignition System
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Power Steering
- Flexible Cargo System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Stabiliser Bar
- Flexible Seats - Rear Bench
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Engine Brake
- Intelligent Key
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intelligent Trace Control
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Load Through Hatch
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Moving Object Detection
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Navigation System
- Nissan Connect
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Stabiliser Bar
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- 60/40 rear seats with manual slide & recline
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Touchscreen 7 inch
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $595
- Solid Paint
Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$49,990
|St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$40,290
|St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,690
|St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$46,790
|St (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,250
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$50,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$53,490
|Ti (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$54,690
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$58,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hyb)19" Aw 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,690
|N-Trek Sv (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,290
|N-Trek Sv (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,390