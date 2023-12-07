WhichCar
2021 Peugeot 5008 GT 2.0 Bluehdi P87 My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2021 Peugeot 5008 GT 2.0 Bluehdi P87 My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Peugeot 5008 GT 2.0 Bluehdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 191 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1646 mm
Length 4641 mm
Width 1844 mm
Kerb Weight 1575 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 130 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 119 g/km
CO2 Urban 150 g/km
CO2 Combined 130 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 131 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R19
Rear Tyre 205/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Pseudo Macpherson Stru
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Semi-Independent, Twist Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Mjehzw@S123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot 5008 pricing and specs

GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $64,000
GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $61,400
GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $65,657