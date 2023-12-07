WhichCar
2021 Peugeot Partner 110 Thp Standard (L1) Kp My20 1.2L Petrol 3D Van

2021 Peugeot Partner 110 Thp Standard (L1) Kp My20 1.2L Petrol 3D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2021 Peugeot Partner 110 Thp Standard (L1). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1563 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 4753 mm
Width 1921 mm
Kerb Weight 1314 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2310 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Urban 153 g/km
CO2 Combined 153 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vr3Ef9Hpa&J123456
Country Manufactured France

