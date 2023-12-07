Specifications for the 2021 Porsche Macan Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Porsche Macan Gts 95B My22 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1650 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2807 mm
|Height
|1621 mm
|Length
|4726 mm
|Width
|1927 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1960 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|234 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|200 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|294 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|234 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|324 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20 Et26
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20 Et19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Adaptive Damping System, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Top Link, Tie Rod, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz95Zklb80028
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Air Compressor
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Loading Edge Protection
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Aluminium Trim
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Black Side Blades
- Bench Seat Rear
- Black Tailpipes
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cargo Cover
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Exterior Black Trim
- Engine Drag Torque Control
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Glovebox Compartment
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Light Bar
- LED Indicators
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Leather Interior - Special
- Lowered Suspension
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Pack - Driver
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Off Road Button
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Apron
- Rain Sensor
- Red Brake Calipers
- Reinforced Bumper - Front
- Reinforced Bumper - Rear
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Button
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Sports Chrono Package
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Design Pack
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Siri Compatibility
- Side Skirts
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Traction Control System
- Three-dimensional Rear Lights
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- Variable Centre Differential Lock
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Centres
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,100
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $2,070
- Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,760
- Aluminium Gear Knob - $1,110
- Alcantara Headlining - $2,750
- Alcantara Steering Wheel - $2,140
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $650
- Aluminium Side Blades
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - $880
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $3,930
- All Season Tyres
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $650
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,150
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,150
- Body Coloured Side Blades
- Black Door Handles - Exterior - $500
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $16,870
- Carbon Floor Mats - Personalised - $2,160
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,020
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,630
- Compass Display - $780
- Comfort Lighting Package - $650
- Coloured Seat Belts - $930
- Carbon Side Blades - $1,270
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $2,120
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,020
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,490
- Door Courtesy Lights - $600
- Embossed Centre Console Armrests - $560
- Exclusive Paint - $18,490
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $250
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,750
- Heated Front Seats - $880
- Home Link - $600
- Heated Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel - $1,140
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - $2,270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $560
- Interior Carbon Pack - $1,770
- Interior Leather Pack - $3,500
- Interior Pack - Painted - $2,960
- Interior Pack - Black
- Interior Wood Pack - $2,870
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $7,310
- Int Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching & Seat Centres - $9,860
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,470
- Leather Console - $3,660
- Lane Change Assist - $1,220
- Leather Dashboard - $2,820
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,760
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $4,320
- Leather Int Pack Partial Leather Seats - Two Tone - $470
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $3,420
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Premium Two-tone - $8,020
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $6,000
- Personalised Loadspace Mat with Leather Edging - $530
- Loadspace Management System - $670
- Leather Onboard Folder - $870
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $2,820
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $1,190
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,170
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $520
- Paint Colour Special - $4,970
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,020
- Painted Key - $840
- Power Steering Plus - $550
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $720
- Surface Coated Brake - $6,250
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - $720
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors - Black - $980
- Sports Design Black Pack - $3,000
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors - $980
- Special Identifying Badging - $470
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof Pack - $3,370
- Surround Sound System Premium - $9,970
- Storage Package - $500
- Towbar System - $1,850
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System - $950
- Torque Vectoring Plus - $3,120
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,490
Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$109,300
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$136,900
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$113,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$165,100
