2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport Series 2 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport Series 2 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1613 mm
Tracking Rear 1653 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2818 mm
Height 1648 mm
Length 4687 mm
Width 1903 mm
Kerb Weight 1619 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 161 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 137 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 161 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 148 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link
Rear Suspension Link With Vertical Rod, Rear Alfa Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Zar?A??N??7123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Alfa Romeo Stelvio pricing and specs

Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $170,800
Ti 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $76,000
Veloce 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,300
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $175,200
Ti 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $77,950
Veloce 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $84,450
Quadrifoglio 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $162,700