Specifications for the 2022 Aston Martin Dbx My22. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Aston Martin Dbx My22 4.0L Petrol 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1698 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1664 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3060 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|5039 mm
|Width
|2050 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2245 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3020 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|231 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|372 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|283 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|405 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 Yr22
|Rear Tyre
|325/35 Yr22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22 Et56
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx22 Et56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfvtjaw3Mtv01234
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 390mm Rear Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 410mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Anti Roll Stabilisation
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Active Drive AWD System
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anodized Brake Calipers
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Aluminium & Composite Body Panels
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Drive Modes
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Alcantara Headlining
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Aluminium Monocoque Body Shell
- Active Park Assist
- Approach Illumination
- Air Suspension & Adaptive Damping System
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Streaming
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Battery Conditioning Connection
- Body Colour Lower Pack
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Black Headliner
- Black Interior
- Black Seatbelts
- Blind Spot Warning
- Black Steering Wheel
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Lighting
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Clamshell Bonnet
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Mode Engine Start
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Deploying Rear Camera
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dual Sunvisors - Front
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electrically Controlled Exhaust
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Rear-axle Limited Slip Differential
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Transfer Case
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Grille Special
- Front Grille - Satin Chrome
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Doors
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Interior Jewellery Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Wet Brake Control
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Luggage Compartment Cover
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Puddle Door Lights
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Paint Protection Film
- Power Seats 12 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Quilted Trim
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Rotary Infotainment System Interface
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Signature Light Air Duct with Direction Indicator
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Satin Chrome Upper Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sports Wheels
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Summer Tyres
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger Rear Outer
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Front Armrests
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Winged Front Headrests
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Winged Headrest 2nd Row
Optional Extras
- Acoustic Privacy Glass Rear - $2,770
- Aluminium Sill Guards - Personalised - $2,770
- All Season Tyres
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $8,340
- Black Brake Calipers - $2,770
- Bonnet Blades - Gloss Black - $1,940
- Bonnet Blades - Satin Chrome - $1,940
- Black Side Vents - $1,940
- Carbon Fibre Twill Exterior Pack - Lower - $27,820
- Carbon Fibre Twill Exterior Pack - Upper - $19,470
- Carpet Floor Covering - Contemporary - $2,770
- Carbon Fibre Premium Exterior Badging - $13,900
- Carbon Fibre Twill - Underbonnet - $13,900
- Contemporary Leather - $6,110
- Convenience Pack - $4,160
- Contrast Stitching - $1,940
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,380
- Comfort Steering Wheel - Heated - $2,220
- Designer Key - $1,940
- Elegance Pack - $8,340
- Embossed Seats - $1,380
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - Lower - $2,770
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - Upper - $11,120
- Extended Trim Inlay - $8,340
- Grey Brake Calipers - $2,770
- Heritage Paint - $21,580
- Home Link - $830
- Heated Sports Steering Wheel - $1,100
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $1,380
- Interior Jewellery Pack - Carbon Fibre - $15,290
- Inlays Special - $4,860
- Inlays - Wood - $2,770
- Indulgence Pack - $5,560
- Leather Headlining - $5,560
- Leather Interior Exclusive - $27,820
- Leather Upholstery Special - $6,110
- Metallic Paint - $5,020
- Painted Brake Calipers - Premium - $6,950
- Paint Colour Special - $18,850
- Premium Mats - $1,940
- Paint Protection Film - Extended - $4,160
- Power Seats 12 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $1,380
- Premium Wood Inlay - $13,900
- Red Brake Calipers - $2,770
- Racing Line Paint - $9,010
- Rear Privacy Glass - $2,770
- Satin Paint - $16,130
- Special Identifying Badging - $2,770
- Signature Sound System - $4,160
- Signature Metallic Paint - $9,010
- Solid Paint
- Towbar - $2,770
- Touch Pad - $1,380
- Umbrella & Holder - $550
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $2,770
- Wheel Centres - Special - $1,380
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $2,770
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ultra Yellow
|Yellow
|Racing Line Paint
|$9,010
|Ion Blue
|Blue
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Magnetic Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Hyper Red
|Red
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Supernova Red
|Red
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|White Stone
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|Ultramarine Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Lime Essence
|Green
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|Lightning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Aluminite Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Satin Golden Saffron
|Yellow
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Caribbean Blue Pearl
|Blue
|Heritage Paint
|$21,580
|Xenon Grey
|Grey
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Plasma Blue
|Blue
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Cosmos Orange
|Orange
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|Platinum White
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|Satin Aluminite Silver
|Silver
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Spirit Silver
|Silver
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|Buckinghamshire Green
|Green
|Heritage Paint
|$21,580
|Satin Aston Martin Racing Green
|Green
|Satin
|$16,130
|Liquid Crimson
|Red
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Solar Bronze
|Brown
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Zenith White
|White
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Frosted Glass Blue
|Blue
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|Royal Indigo
|Purple
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Jet Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|China Grey
|Grey
|Solid Paint
|—
|Golden Saffron
|Yellow
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Divine Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Lunar White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Onyx Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Cosmopolitan Yellow
|Yellow
|Paint Colour Special
|$18,850
|Aston Martin Racing Green
|Green
|Racing Line Paint
|$9,010
|Apex Grey
|Grey
|Racing Line Paint
|$9,010
|Satin Jet Black
|Black
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Scorpus Red
|Red
|Racing Line Paint
|$9,010
|Iridescent Emerald
|Green
|Signature Metallic Paint
|$9,010
|Satin Xenon Grey
|Grey
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Dubonnet Rosso
|Red
|Heritage Paint
|$21,580
|Titanium Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Elwood Blue
|Blue
|Racing Line Paint
|$9,010
|Satin Plasma Blue
|Blue
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Silver Birch
|Silver
|Heritage Paint
|$21,580
|Satin Lunar White
|White
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Seychelles Blue
|Blue
|Heritage Paint
|$21,580
|Cumberland Grey
|Grey
|Heritage Paint
|$21,580
|Minotaur Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Arizona Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$5,020
|Satin Lime Essence
|Green
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Kermit Green
|Green
|Racing Line Paint
|$9,010
|1959 Racing Green
|Green
|Heritage Paint
|$21,580
|Satin Titanium Grey
|Grey
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
|Satin Solar Bronze
|Brown
|Satin Paint
|$16,130
Current Aston Martin Dbx pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|My22 5D Hatchback
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|707 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|707 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|My22 5D Hatchback
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$356,512
|707 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$428,400
|My23 5D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$387,800
|My23 5D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|My23 5D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A