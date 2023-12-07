Specifications for the 2022 Audi E-Tron 55 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi E-Tron 55 Quattro Ge My22 Electric 4D Sportback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed 2 Stage Plantry
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1655 mm
|Wheelbase
|2928 mm
|Height
|1616 mm
|Length
|4901 mm
|Width
|1935 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2480 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|670 kg
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|561 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzge0Kb000438
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dampers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Assist
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Wheel Drive - Variable
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Black Grille
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cloth Headlining
- Charge Ports
- Charging System - Compact
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Deluxe Auxiliary Air Conditioning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Exterior Pack - High Gloss
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- e-tron Services
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Fatigue Detection
- Fatigue Reminder
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Leather Accented Dashboard
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Load Compartment Package
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist - Front
- Park Assist Plus
- Park Assist - Rear
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pre-entry Climate Control
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 150kW)
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Remote Charging
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Supply Cable for Industrial Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- S Line Pack - Interior
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Wheels
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- S Sport Front Seats
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Trailer Hitch Preparation
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $1,750
- Charging Package 22kW AC - $6,900
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - Incl Blk Mirror Caps - $1,600
- LED Matrix Headlights - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,300
- Premium Plus Package - $6,700
- Premium Plus Package Light - $5,300
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $900
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $900
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows - $1,050
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $3,400
- Virtual Exterior Mirrors - $3,500
Current Audi E-Tron pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$178,875
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$246,875
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,400
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$251,100
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$159,600
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$219,700