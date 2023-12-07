WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. E-Tron
  4. S Quattro

2022 Audi E-Tron S Quattro Ge My22 Electric 4D Sportback

1f2c1c16/2022 audi e tron s quattro 0 0 electric 4d sportback 05420179
2022 Audi E-Tron S Quattro Ge My22 Electric 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed 2 Stage Plantry
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi E-Tron S Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi E-Tron News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1663 mm
Tracking Rear 1658 mm
Ground Clearance 171 mm
Wheelbase 2928 mm
Height 1672 mm
Length 4902 mm
Width 1976 mm
Kerb Weight 2655 kg
Gcm 5080 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 808 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R21
Rear Tyre 285/40 R21
Front Rim Size 10.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzge8Nb000226
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi E-Tron pricing and specs

GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $178,875
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $246,875
GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,400
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $251,100
GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $159,600
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $219,700