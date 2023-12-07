Specifications for the 2022 Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev Ltd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev Ltd Fy My22La 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1616 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1609 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1662 mm
|Length
|4682 mm
|Width
|1893 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfy5M2000615
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 338mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Air Conditioning Rear Digital Display
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active Lane Assist
- Assistance Services
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cloth Headlining
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Full Paint Finish
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Google Services
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Washer Jets
- Handwriting Recognition
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Protection Net
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Music Interface
- Music Streaming
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Pre-sense City
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Sensor Controlled Tailgate Release
- Security Services
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sill Trims Front - Aluminium Inlays
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,625
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $390
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Inlays - Wood - $520
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Paint Colour Special - $1,990
- Solid Paint
Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,250
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$67,900
|40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,900
|40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$74,888
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,269
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$83,400
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$90,469
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$85,669
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,575
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,875
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$73,400
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,000
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,400
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$114,600
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,600
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,800
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,200
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,700
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,200
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,900
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$111,700