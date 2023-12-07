Specifications for the 2022 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev Fy My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1636 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1634 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2085 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|159 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|230 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|185 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|251 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfyxl2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 375mm Front Brakes
- 3D Surround Sound System
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bench Seat Rear Plus with Sliding & Reclining
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Contrast Stitching - Armrests
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Aluminium Look
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Grille Special
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Full Paint Finish
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- LED Matrix Headlights with Dynamic Light System
- LED Position Lights
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- S Body Styling
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Storage Package
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sports Suspension
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tiptronic Function
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $500
- Black Style Pack - $1,300
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $390
- Contrast Colour Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims - $900
- Carbon Twill Inlays - $2,400
- Delete Sunroof
- Exclusive Paint - $3,600
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer - $750
- Inlays - Black - $520
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,200
- Leather Appointed & Ventilated Front Sport Seats - $520
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front - $700
- OLED Tail Lights - $2,500
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Quattro Sport Differential - $2,990
- Solid Paint
Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$110,875
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,469
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$119,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$122,300