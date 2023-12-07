WhichCar
2022 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev Fy My22A 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback

2022 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev Fy My22A 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1635 mm
Length 4689 mm
Width 1893 mm
Kerb Weight 2085 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 231 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 251 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfy4M2000699
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs

3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $110,875
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,469
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $119,700
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $125,400
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,700
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $122,300