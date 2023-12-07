Specifications for the 2022 Audi Sq7 4.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi Sq7 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4M My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1663 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1663 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2996 mm
|Height
|1743 mm
|Length
|5067 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2265 kg
|Gcm
|6595 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|278 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Extra
|220 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|377 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|278 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|770 Nm
|Makimum Power
|373 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/35 R22
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4M5Ld123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- 3D View
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cylinder on Demand Technology
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Steering
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Steering Package
- Dual Sunvisors - Front
- Dynamic Light Design
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Front Grille Special
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Head Airbags
- High Beam Assist
- HD Matrix Headlights with Laser Light
- Heated Front Seats
- High Gloss Package
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Centre Console Inlay
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Turning Lights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Lights on Interior Door Handles
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Seat Bolsters
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- S Body Styling
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tow Hitch Receiver Provision
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Styling Package Plus - $2,150
- Black Style Pack - $1,450
- Bumpers - Grey - $800
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Grey Calipers - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack - $10,900
- Exclusive Paint - $7,600
- Heated Front & Rear Outer Seats - $900
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,950
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Rear Sunshade Blinds - $750
- Sensory Package - $13,300
- Solid Paint
- Tow Hitch & Electrics - $1,500
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Satellite Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Matador Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Carrara White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
Current Audi Sq7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$164,869
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$175,400
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$160,500