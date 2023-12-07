WhichCar
2022 Audi Sq7 TFSI Quattro 4M My22 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

8f1c1a88/2022 audi sq7 tfsi quattro 4 0l petrol 4d wagon 04d0015f
2022 Audi Sq7 TFSI Quattro 4M My22 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Sq7 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1663 mm
Tracking Rear 1663 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2996 mm
Height 1743 mm
Length 5067 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 2265 kg
Gcm 6595 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 278 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Extra 220 g/km
CO2 Urban 377 g/km
CO2 Combined 278 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 770 Nm
Makimum Power 373 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/35 R22
Rear Tyre 285/35 R22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4M5Ld123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Sq7 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $164,869
4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $175,400
4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $160,500