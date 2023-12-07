Specifications for the 2022 Audi Sq8 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi Sq8 TFSI Quattro 4M My22A 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1679 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1687 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1749 mm
|Length
|5006 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2270 kg
|Gcm
|6460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|279 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Extra
|206 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|403 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|279 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|770 Nm
|Makimum Power
|373 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf1Zjd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Sound System
- 3D View
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Alcantara Door Trim Inserts
- Aluminium Exterior Mirror Housings
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cloth Headlining
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Front & Rear Lights Coming/Leaving Home Animation
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cylinder on Demand Technology
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Grille Special
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- High Beam Assist
- HD Matrix LED Headlights
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Centre Console Inlay
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Turning Lights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Leather Headrests
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Seat Bolsters
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Progressive Steering
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- S Body Styling
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Security Services
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Dual Panel/Tinted/Elec Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Sill Trims Front with Logo - Aluminium Inlays
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $1,000
- Black Style Pack - $1,850
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Grey Calipers - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack - $10,900
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,950
- Inlays - Wood - $400
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Sensory Package - $13,900
- Solid Paint
- Tow Hitch Receiver Provision - $1,500
