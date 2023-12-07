Specifications for the 2022 BMW Ix Xdrive40. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW Ix Xdrive40 I20 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1679 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1709 mm
|Ground Clearance
|202 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|1967 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3010 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|645 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|240 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wby7X420%0Sy67459
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Auxiliary Heating & Air-conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Anthracite Headlining
- Auto Stability Control
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- BMW ID
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Braking Intervention
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Public
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Charger Network Access
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- 14.9 inch Curved Control Display
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dividing Net for Luggage Compartment & Occupants
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- eDrive Services
- Efficient Mode
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Front Grille Heating & Cleaning System
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front & Rear Camera Cleaning System
- Frameless Doors
- Front View Camera
- Gloss Black Insert - Rear Diffuser
- Gloss Black Inserts - Front Bumper
- High Beam Assist
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 yrs/160,000 klms
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Hexagonal Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Interior Design - Suite
- Integrated Door Handles
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Iconic Sounds Electric
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lateral Parking Aid
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-functional Front Seats
- Massage Seats Front
- Navigation System
- Natural Interaction
- Parking Assistant
- Permanent AWD
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Personal Mode
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Collision Avoidance
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Shadow Line
- Smart Key Card
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Speed Limit Information
- Sound System with 18 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wheels Polished
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wireless Smartphone Connectivity
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $700
- Comfort Pack - $3,500
- Coloured Seat Belts - $600
- Enhancement Pack - $9,500
- Grey Interior
- Individual Exterior Line
- Interior Glass Pack - $2,200
- Interior Camera - $300
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Solar Control Glass - $1,000
- Side Skirts - Painted
- Surround Sound System Premium - $9,200
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $550
- Uni Paintwork
Current BMW Ix pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive40 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$121,000
|Xdrive40 Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$138,400
|Xdrive50 Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$175,900
|M60 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$222,700
|Xdrive40 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$116,200
|Xdrive40 Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$136,900
|Xdrive50 Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,100
|M60 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$220,400
|Xdrive40 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$135,900
|Xdrive40 Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$141,900
|Xdrive50 Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$180,400
|M60 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$228,400