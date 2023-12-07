Specifications for the 2022 BMW Ix1 Xdrive30 Xline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW Ix1 Xdrive30 Xline U11 Electric 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2692 mm
|Height
|1616 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2010 kg
|Gcm
|3780 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|494 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independant Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wby62Ef0%05V63289
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- 6 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Steering
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assist
- Active Navigation Guidance
- Anthracite Headlining
- Active Park Distance Control
- Active Side Collision Protection
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Active Sports Seats
- Automatic Tailgate
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- BMW ID
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Condition Based Service System
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Charging Cable - Public
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crash Sensor
- Cross Traffic Warning F&R - Braking Intervention
- 10.7 inch Curved Control Display
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dual Electric Motors
- Drive Recorder
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasion Assistant
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Gloss Black Inserts - Front Grille
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel Preparation
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Iconic Sounds Electric
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lateral Parking Aid
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Massage Function on Passenger Seat
- Navigation System
- Operating System 8.0
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Park Assist including Surround View
- Pedestrian Protection
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Remote 3D View
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Surround Sound System
- Synchronous Motor/s
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Sensatec
- Vehicle Apps
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Phone Charge
- xDrive
- X-Line Styling
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Blue Design Accents
- Exterior Accents Pack
- Individual Metallic Paint - $3,200
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
Current BMW Ix1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Edrive20 Xline 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$77,300
|Xdrive30 Xline 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$83,200
|Xdrive30 M Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$83,200
|Edrive20 Xline 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$78,900
|Xdrive30 Xline 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,900
|Xdrive30 M Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,900