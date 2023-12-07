Specifications for the 2022 BMW Ix3 M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW Ix3 M Sport G08 Electric 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1616 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2864 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Length
|4734 mm
|Width
|1891 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2180 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2725 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Power RPM
|6000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wby7X420%0Sy67459
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 348mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Protection
- Air Curtains
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Auxiliary Heating & Air-conditioning
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Anthracite Headlining
- Active Park Distance Control
- Auto Stability Control
- Active Side Collision Protection
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Braking Intervention
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Charging Cable - Public
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Cross Traffic Warning F&R - Braking Intervention
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- ECO Mode
- eDrive Services
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasion Assistant
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Grey Exterior Accents
- Gesture Control
- High Beam Assist
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 yrs/160,000 klms
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Iconic Sounds Electric
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Colour Option
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lateral Parking Aid
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Mixed Tyres
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- M Sport Package
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistant
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails - High-gloss Shadowline
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Servotronic
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Smart Key Card
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Surround Sound System
- Synchronous Motor/s
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Interior Trim
- Gloss Black Interior Trim
- Interior Wood Trim - $350
- LED Matrix Headlights with Laser Light - $2,000
- Metallic Paint
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $2,000
Current BMW Ix3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M Sport Pro 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$102,300
|M Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,900
|M Sport Pro 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$104,900
|M Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$89,100