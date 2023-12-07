WhichCar
2022 BMW X4 M Competition F98 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe

2022 BMW X4 M Competition F98 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 BMW X4 M Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2864 mm
Height 1618 mm
Length 4754 mm
Width 1927 mm
Kerb Weight 2010 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 244 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 198 g/km
CO2 Urban 324 g/km
CO2 Combined 244 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr21
Rear Tyre 265/40 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21 Eh2
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21 Eh2

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current BMW X4 pricing and specs

Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $93,300
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $103,700
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $131,800
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $180,600
Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $95,700
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $106,400
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $135,200
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $185,200