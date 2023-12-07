Specifications for the 2022 BMW X4 M Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW X4 M Competition F98 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1632 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2864 mm
|Height
|1618 mm
|Length
|4754 mm
|Width
|1927 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2010 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|244 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|324 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|244 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21 Eh2
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx21 Eh2
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Approach Control Warning
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara/Leather Interior
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Colour & Transparent Package
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Side Gills
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Compound Brake System
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compatible Apps
- Competition Package
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Cargo/Lugg Area Rails System & Load Securing Kit
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dynamic Contour Lighting
- Dual Exhaust
- Drivelogic Transmission
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Engine Cover
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Gloss Black Grille Surround
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- iDrive Controller
- Individual Extended Leather
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight Headlights
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Model Designation Painted
- M Drive
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Premium Gear Selector
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Software Update
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sound Control Button
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Package
- Side Collision Warning
- Sports Exhaust System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Side Impact Protection - Front
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive incl 4WD & 4WD Sport Modes
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Compound Brake System - Painted Calipers
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers
- Executive Pack - $2,000
- Innovation Pack - $1,400
- Individual Trim Finishers
- Leather Upholstery with Extended Contents
- M Carbon Package - $4,000
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Roof Rails - High-gloss Shadowline - $600
- Rear Seat Comfort Package - $1,400
Current BMW X4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$93,300
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$103,700
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$131,800
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$180,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$95,700
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$106,400
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$135,200
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$185,200