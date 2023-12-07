Specifications for the 2022 BMW X4 Xdrive20I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW X4 Xdrive20I M Sport G02 Lci 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1624 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2864 mm
|Height
|1621 mm
|Length
|4751 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|161 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|200 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbauj720%Llg74343
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Carbon Filter
- Air Conditioning Front Digital Display
- Apple Car Play
- Air Conditioning Rear Digital Display
- Active Protection
- Approach Control Warning
- Adaptive Mode
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Anthracite Headlining
- Active Park Distance Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Grille
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Configurable Interior Mood Lighting
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Plus
- Connect Pro Pack
- Cargo/Lugg Area Rails System & Load Securing Kit
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Driving Experience Control
- Digital Key
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Pro
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Parking
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Variable Torque Split
- Galvanic Embellishers for Controls
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- iDrive Controller
- Illuminated Exits
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Access
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Park Assist Plus
- Permanent AWD
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Control
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Quad Exhaust
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Indicator
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Package
- Servotronic
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- TeleServices
- Upholstery - Sensatec
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Variable Sport Steering
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,000
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,000
- Comfort Pack - $1,200
- Executive Pack - $4,400
- Individual Extended Leather - Two-tone - $4,900
- Individual Metallic Paint - Alternative Pricing - $2,000
- Individual Metallic Paint - $4,000
- Interior Wood Trim - $350
- Leather Upholstery - Cont Stitch - Alternate Price - $2,700
- Leather Upholstery - Contrast Stitching - $4,100
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Non-metallic Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $3,100
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $500
- Visibility Pack - $5,400
Current BMW X4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$93,300
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$103,700
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$131,800
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$180,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$95,700
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$106,400
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$135,200
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$185,200