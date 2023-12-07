WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. X6
  4. Xdrive40I M Sport

2022 BMW X6 Xdrive40I M Sport G06 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

caa91af8/2022 bmw x6 xdrive40i m sport 3 0l petrol 4d coupe 04f10163
2022 BMW X6 Xdrive40I M Sport G06 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 BMW X6 Xdrive40I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW X6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1684 mm
Tracking Rear 1684 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1696 mm
Length 4935 mm
Width 2004 mm
Kerb Weight 2055 kg
Gcm 6360 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 181 g/km
CO2 Urban 249 g/km
CO2 Combined 206 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 305/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbacy620%0Lf66257
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X6 pricing and specs

Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $137,400
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $141,300
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $174,400
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $241,700
Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $140,900
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $144,900
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $178,900
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $247,900