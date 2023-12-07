Specifications for the 2022 BMW X7 Xdrive30D Design Pure Excell. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW X7 Xdrive30D Design Pure Excell G07 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1689 mm
|Ground Clearance
|228 mm
|Wheelbase
|3105 mm
|Height
|1805 mm
|Length
|5151 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|850 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbacw820%0Lb44409
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Split Tailgate Operation
- Around View Monitor
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Comfort Cushions 2nd Row - Outer
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Crossroads Warning
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Driving Assistant Professional with (ADCC)
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dynamic Contour Lighting
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Pro
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exterior Line - Aluminium
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Flat Fold Seating - 3rd Row
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Control
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Rear Seats - Second Row
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Indicator
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Shadow Line
- Side Impact Protection
- Smart Key Card
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Smartphone Pack
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sports Brakes
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Storage Package
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Travel & Comfort System
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Third Row Seats
- Touchscreen Dual View
- Torque Transfer Control
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 5 Zone - $1,800
- Ambient Air Package - $700
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,500
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,500
- Crafted Clarity Glass Application - $1,500
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $500
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $1,900
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,900
- Display Key - $700
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Executive Drive Pro Pack - $4,800
- Gesture Control - $600
- Heat Comfort Package - $900
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,300
- Integral Active Steering - $2,250
- Individual Extended Leather - $2,500
- Individual Full Leather - $5,200
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone - $5,200
- Individual Metallic Paint - $4,600
- Indulgence Pack - $5,200
- Individual Interior Trim - $800
- Leather Instrument Panel - $3,200
- Model Designation Deletion
- Multi-functional Front Seats - $1,900
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - $3,900
- Off Road Pack - $4,400
- Running Boards - Aluminium - $1,200
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Professional - $4,800
- Seatbelt - Special - $600
- Solar Control Glass - $1,100
- Sports Exhaust System - $1,000
- Sports Brakes - Black High-gloss
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof Sky Lounge - $1,700
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,400
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $550
- Trailer Tow Hitch - $2,500
- Television - $2,300
Current BMW X7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive40D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$170,500
|Xdrive40D Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$160,000
|Xdrive40I Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$164,500
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$164,500
|M60I Xdrive Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$201,800
|Xdrive40D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$168,800
|Xdrive40D Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$153,900
|M60I Xdrive Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$197,700
|Xdrive40D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$174,900
|Xdrive40D Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$174,900
|Xdrive40I Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$167,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$167,900
|M60I Xdrive Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$205,900