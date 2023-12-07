WhichCar
2022 BMW Xm M Xdrive Phev G09 4.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon

6a1f1a05/2022 bmw xm m xdrive phev 4 4l hybrid 4d wagon 04c9015a
2022 BMW Xm M Xdrive Phev G09 4.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 BMW Xm M Xdrive Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1726 mm
Tracking Rear 1690 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 3105 mm
Height 1755 mm
Length 5110 mm
Width 2005 mm
Kerb Weight 2710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
CO2 Emissions 61 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Urban 273 g/km
CO2 Combined 61 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 480 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R22
Rear Tyre 315/35 R22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 11Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs22Cs0%09M66556
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current BMW Xm pricing and specs

Label Phev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $344,200
M Xdrive Phev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $302,200
Red Edition Phev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $349,900
Label Phev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $335,600
M Xdrive Phev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $294,600
Red Edition Phev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $341,200