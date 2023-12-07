Specifications for the 2022 BYD Atto 3 Standard Range. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BYD Atto 3 Standard Range Electric 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1615 mm
|Length
|4455 mm
|Width
|1875 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2090 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macwest Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Air-conditioning - Single Zone
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting with Music Rhythm
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blade Battery
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Domestic 3-pin Plug AC Charger
- Door Ajar Warning
- Charging - DC CCS2 (70kW)
- Charging - DC CCS2 (80kW)
- DC Rapid Charging
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- FM Radio
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heat Pump
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.0 Inch
- Intelligent Connection System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Light Bar
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-media System with 12.8 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate Unlock
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Rear Collision Warning
- Regenerative Braking
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key Card
- Synthetic Leather Trim
- Panoramic Sunroof with Anti-trap
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- V2L Mobile Power Supply Function
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Video Recorder
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Standard Paint
Current BYD Atto 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Extended Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,500
|Standard Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,800
|Extended Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$45,700
|Standard Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$44,900
|Extended Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,011
|Standard Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,011