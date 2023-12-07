WhichCar
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Lt Trail Boss T1 My21.5 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab Utility

ea9023a9/2022 chevrolet silverado 1500 lt trail boss 6 2l petrol crew cab utility 04e50160
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Lt Trail Boss T1 My21.5 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Lt Trail Boss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1743 mm
Tracking Rear 1728 mm
Ground Clearance 260 mm
Wheelbase 3760 mm
Height 1963 mm
Length 5931 mm
Width 2063 mm
Kerb Weight 2481 kg
Gcm 6804 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3221 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4260 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 740 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 624 Nm
Makimum Power 313 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre Lt275/65 R18C
Rear Tyre Lt275/65 R18C
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Mono-Tube Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension Mono-Tube Shock Absorbers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1Gcpy#El3Mg368791
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured United States Of America

