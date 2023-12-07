Specifications for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Lt Trail Boss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Lt Trail Boss T1 My21.5 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1743 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1728 mm
|Ground Clearance
|260 mm
|Wheelbase
|3760 mm
|Height
|1963 mm
|Length
|5931 mm
|Width
|2063 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2481 kg
|Gcm
|6804 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3221 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4260 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|624 Nm
|Makimum Power
|313 kW
|Front Tyre
|Lt275/65 R18C
|Rear Tyre
|Lt275/65 R18C
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Mono-Tube Shock Absorbers
|Rear Suspension
|Mono-Tube Shock Absorbers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Gcpy#El3Mg368791
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Transmission Cooler
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Front Bumper
- Black Grille
- Black Badges
- Black Rear Bumper
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Console - Centre Floor
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Convenience Pack
- Corner Step Bumper
- Cloth Upholstery
- Dynamic Fuel Management
- Driver Information System
- Diff Lock Rear - Automatic
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Entry Assist Grips
- External Engine Oil Cooler
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - LED
- Heavy Duty Air Filter
- Heavy Duty Battery
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mud-Terrain Tyres
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Privacy Glass
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Front Seats 10 Way
- Power Tailgate - Down
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Tailgate Release
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reflector Headlamps
- Roll Stability Control
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Storage Compartment 2nd Row
- Skid Plates
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Towbar
- Trailer Brake Controls
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $1,250
- Solid Paint
Current Chevrolet Silverado pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$130,500
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$138,000
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$140,300
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$148,400