Specifications for the 2022 Cupra Ateca Vzx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Cupra Ateca Vzx 5Fp My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2631 mm
|Height
|1613 mm
|Length
|4386 mm
|Width
|1841 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1652 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|225 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzz5Fzn6000001
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- 4Drive All Wheel Drive
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Curtain Airbags
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dark Aluminium Exterior Mirrors
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Full LED Headlights
- Gloss Black Highlights
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Gear Knob
- Light Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Navigation System
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Quad Exhaust
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Surround Camera System
- Safe Exit Assist
- Sports Seats - Bucket
- Sports Wheels
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Blue
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black & Copper
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Brembo Brake Package - $4,050
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $475
- Performance Exhaust System - $5,950
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $1,800
Current Cupra Ateca pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vzx 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$61,900
|Vzx 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$63,490