Specifications for the 2022 Cupra Formentor V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Cupra Formentor V Km My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1589 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|Height
|1511 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1624 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|203 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18 96W
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18 96W
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18 Et40
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18 Et40
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzzkmznr000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Curtain Airbags
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dark Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Emergency Assist
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Interaction Airbag
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Front Assist
- Full LED Headlights
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Light Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Navigation System
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Progressive Steering
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Sports Seats - Bucket
- Sports Wheels
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Travel Assist
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Welcome Lights
- Welcome Logo
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Leather & Power Package - $2,750
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $475
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,100
Current Cupra Formentor pricing and specs
|V 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$51,990
|Vze Phev 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$64,990
|Vzx Matrix Edition 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$65,490
|Vzx Rojo Edition 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$66,490
|Vz 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,990
|Vzx 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$65,790
|Vze Tribe Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$67,990