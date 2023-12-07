Specifications for the 2022 Cupra Formentor Vzx Launch Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Cupra Formentor Vzx Launch Edition Km My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|161 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|Height
|1511 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|219 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5450
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|228 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19 94W
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19 94W
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 Et40
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19 Et40
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzzkmznr000001
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brembo Brake Package
- Bucket Front Seats
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dark Aluminium Mirror Covers
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Emergency Assist
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Full LED Headlights
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Light Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System 12 inch
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Quad Exhaust
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Blue
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black & Copper
- Welcome Lights
- Welcome Logo
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Matte Paint - $1,825
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,100
Current Cupra Formentor pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|V 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$50,700
|Vze Phev 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$63,400
|Vzx Matrix Edition 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$63,900
|Vzx Rojo Edition 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$64,800
|Vz 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$55,600
|Vzx 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$62,500
|V 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$51,990
|Vze Phev 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$64,990
|Vzx Matrix Edition 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$65,490
|Vzx Rojo Edition 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$66,490
|Vz 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,990
|Vzx 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$65,790
|Vze Tribe Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$67,990