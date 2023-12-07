WhichCar
2022 Ford Everest Trend (4X4) Ub My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

a09c1a8a/2022 ford everest trend 4x4 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 04c7015a
2022 Ford Everest Trend (4X4) Ub My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Ford Everest Trend (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 229 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1841 mm
Length 4914 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 2383 kg
Gcm 6250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 717 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 219 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 154 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R18
Rear Tyre 255/65 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mnarxxmawrnl12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Ford Everest pricing and specs

Ambiente (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $59,240
Ambiente (RWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $54,240
Platinum (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $81,115
Sport (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $73,740
Sport (RWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $63,740
Trend (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $67,040