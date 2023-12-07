Specifications for the 2022 Ford Puma Jk My22.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Ford Puma Jk My22.5 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1562 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1567 mm
|Ground Clearance
|164 mm
|Wheelbase
|2588 mm
|Height
|1555 mm
|Length
|4186 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1264 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|121 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|108 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|143 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|121 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Dir/Indir Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf02Xxerk2%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Romania
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- AppLink
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cornering Lamps
- Compatible Apps
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Monitoring
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- ECO Mode
- Embedded Modem
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Ford Pass Connect
- Google Services
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Seats Front
- Mode Selection Graphic Display
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Protection
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 4 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Proximity Alarm
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Apron - Sports Design
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Camera - 180 Degree Split View
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Siri Compatibility
- Side Skirts
- Slippery Mode
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trail Mode
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $750
- Park Pack - $990
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Ford Puma pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|My 23.75 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,200
|St-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$32,500
|St-Line V 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,700
|My 23.75 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,840
|St-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,190
|St-Line V 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,390