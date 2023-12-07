WhichCar
2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T Lux + Sport Line Jk.v2 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T Lux + Sport Line Jk.v2 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T Lux + Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1641 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2875 mm
Height 1630 mm
Length 4715 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1908 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2435 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
CO2 Emissions 223 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 314 g/km
CO2 Combined 223 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 422 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21 102Y
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21 102Y
Front Rim Size 9Jx21 +43
Rear Rim Size 9Jx21 +43

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtm#81$%&U123456
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs

2.5T AWD 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $71,100
2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $82,300
2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $75,500
2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $84,200
2.5T Lux 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $80,000