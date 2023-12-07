Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv70 Electrified Performance Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis Gv70 Electrified Performance Lux Jk.v1 My23 Electric 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1643 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1625 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|360 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20 108W
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R20 108W
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtm#811R&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Seats - Remote Folding
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 2 Zone Climate Control/Rear Vents & Temp Control
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Active Carbon Filter
- Auto Comfort Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Control Suspension
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Auto Door Lock/Unlock
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Centre Console Inserts
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Additional Key Blade x 1
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active On-Demand Electronic AWD System
- Active Road Noise Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Battery Conditioning (Heating) System
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Brake Calipers - Branded
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Boost Mode
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Charging Cable with Plug Type 2
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Passenger
- Chrome Exterior Door Handle Inserts
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Charging Current Function
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Charging Limit Function
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Charging Port DC - Combo 2
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Capacative Touch Seat Switch Function Alert
- Cushion Support Adjustment
- Car Wash Entering Mode
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Diconnector Actuator System
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Only Climate Control Fan Function
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights - Front
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode Climate Control Function
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Gloss Base
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- E-Terrain Mode Display
- Electricity Usage Display - Usage Breakdown
- EV Charge Transfer Function
- EV Vehicle Function Display
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fingerprint Authentication System
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Skid
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Gloss Black Door Frames
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 yrs/160,000 klms
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Off Climate Control Function
- Heat Pump
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- In Cable Control Box
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- iPedal Mode
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Drivers Airbag - Real Stitching
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- LED Front Cabin Lights
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi-media System with 14.5 inch Touch Screen
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 2
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Multi Terrain Mode
- Mud Mode
- MyMode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Navigation POI - EV Charging Stations Auto Display
- Next Departure Function
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- On-board Charger - Alternating Current
- On-board Charger - Direct Current
- Overhead Console/s
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Side
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Power Front Seat Passenger 18 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Passenger Front Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Power Steering Variable
- Part-time AWD
- PTC Heater
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Regenerative Braking Control via Paddle Shifters
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Radio Data System
- Regenerative Braking
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Storage Compartment
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Scheduled Charging Function
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Safe Exit Assist
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0 - Traffic & Nav
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Connection Mode
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate Guide-line Mode
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Target Temperature Function
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Unique Grille
- Unique Front Bumper
- Unique Rear Bumper
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Utility Mode
- Vehicle to Load Connection - 2 Way Adaptor
- Voice Notification of Charging Status - Exterior
- Visual Notification of Charging Status
- Virtual Engine Sound
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Welcome Lights
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Matte Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Matte Mica Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$71,100
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,300
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$75,500
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,200
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$80,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$73,100
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$68,700
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$81,900
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$81,000
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$89,900
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,300
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,300
