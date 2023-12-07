WhichCar
2022 Genesis Gv70 Electrified Performance Lux Jk.v1 My23 Electric 4D Wagon

2022 Genesis Gv70 Electrified Performance Lux Jk.v1 My23 Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv70 Electrified Performance Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1643 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 174 mm
Wheelbase 2875 mm
Height 1625 mm
Length 4715 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 2310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2845 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 360 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R20 108W
Rear Tyre 265/45 R20 108W
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension 5 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtm#811R&U123456
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs

2.5T AWD 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $71,100
2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $82,300
2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $75,500
2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $84,200
2.5T Lux 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $80,000