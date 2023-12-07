WhichCar
2022 Haval H9 Lux My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Haval H9 Lux My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Haval H9 Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1900 mm
Length 4856 mm
Width 1926 mm
Kerb Weight 2230 kg
Gcm 5450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 254 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 223 g/km
CO2 Urban 313 g/km
CO2 Combined 254 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwff6A65Eh123456
Country Manufactured China

Current Haval H9 pricing and specs

Lux 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $40,990
Ultra 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $44,990