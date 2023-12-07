WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Ioniq 5
  4. Epiq AWD

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Epiq AWD Ne.v3 My23 Electric 4D Wagon

f7f21b73/2022 hyundai ioniq 5 epiq awd 0 0 electric 4d wagon 04b80150
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Epiq AWD Ne.v3 My23 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Epiq AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Ioniq 5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1605 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 2125 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2560 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 605 Nm
Makimum Power 239 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20 105W
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20 105W
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20 +54.5
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20 +54.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhk#81$%&U000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Ioniq 5 pricing and specs

Dynamiq 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $76,500
Dynamiq AWD (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $80,900
Epiq 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $80,000
Epiq AWD (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $84,300
Epiq Dsm 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $82,900