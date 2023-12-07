Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Palisade (8 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Hyundai Palisade (8 Seat) Lx2.V2 My22 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1708 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1716 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1975 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1983 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|193 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|164 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|243 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|193 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/60 R18 105H
|Rear Tyre
|245/60 R18 105H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 +49.5
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 +49.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhr281Asmu000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 314mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Eight Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders 3rd Row
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Third Row
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Door FRame & Beltline Moulding
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cloth Headlining
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cooling/Heating Diffusion Roof Air Vent - Rear
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- City/Urban/Inter-urban Operational Speeds
- Conversation Mirror
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Front Grille - Satin Chrome
- Fog Lights - LED
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - 2nd Row
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- One Touch Flat Folding Seating - 2nd Row
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Puddle Lamps
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Radio Data System
- Roof Rails
- Roof Mounted Air Vents 2nd Row
- Roof Mounted Air Vents 3rd Row
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Safety Lights Integrated In Front Doors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Side Garnish - Satin Chrome
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Silver - Front
- Skid Plates - Silver - Rear
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection Rear - Advanced
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Trailer Stability Control
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Walk-in Switch Remote One-touch 3rd Row
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Headliner - Grey
- Premium Paint - $695
- Standard Paint
Current Hyundai Palisade pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,000
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,000
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,000
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,000
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,000
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$65,100
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,000
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$65,100
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,900
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,800
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,800
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,800
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,800