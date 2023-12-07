Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Staria Load 5S 2.2D Liftback. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Hyundai Staria Load 5S 2.2D Liftback Us4.V2 My23 2.2L Diesel 5D Crew Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Seque
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1732 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1716 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|3273 mm
|Height
|2000 mm
|Length
|5253 mm
|Width
|1997 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2020 kg
|Gcm
|5610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|No
|CO2 Extra
|155 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|233 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R17 108H
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R17 108H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmfyax11Lmu000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Grille
- Black Front Garnish
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bottle Holders - Rear Seats
- Bench Multi-box Storage Area
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cabin Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Partition Behind 2nd Row
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Crosswind Stability Control Function
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- City/Urban/Inter-urban Operational Speeds
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Mud Guard
- Front View Camera
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Haptic Warning Function
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Remote x 2
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering
- Mesh Cargo Barrier
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Manual Temperature Control
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Front
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Radio Data System
- Rear Lift Door
- Rear Mud Guard
- Roll-over Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Monitor
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Solid Partition Panel & Mesh Barrier Combination
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Upper Tail Light Garnish
- Vinyl Floor Covering - Load Area
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $675
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Shimmering Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Creamy White
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
Current Hyundai Staria pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Load 5S 2.2D Liftback 5D Crew Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$50,640
|Load 2S 2.2D Liftback 5D Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$46,740
|Load Premium 2S 2.2D Liftback 5D Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$51,740
|Load 2S 2.2D Twin Swing 5D Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$46,740
|Load 5S 2.2D Twin Swing 5D Crew Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$50,640
|Us4.V3 My25 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,500
|Us4.V3 My25 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$49,500
|Elite 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,500
|Elite 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,500
|Highlander 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,500
|Highlander 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$64,500