WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. D-Max
  4. Sx (4X4)

2022 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X4) Rg My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Space Cab Chassis

735e1cbe/2022 isuzu d max sx 4x4 3 0l diesel 4d space cab chassis 05240173
2022 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X4) Rg My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Space Cab Chassis details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Isuzu D-Max News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 3125 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 5285 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1860 kg
Gcm 6000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1240 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 207 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 180 g/km
CO2 Urban 254 g/km
CO2 Combined 207 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R17
Rear Tyre 255/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Fully Floating Axle, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, High Ride, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty, Rigid Semi-Floating Banjo Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Front Driver Chassis
Compliance Location Rhs Corner Of Deflector Panel
VIN Number Mpatfs40Jh*100001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Isuzu D-Max pricing and specs

Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $34,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2 $32,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $40,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $42,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $36,200