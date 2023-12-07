Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover D300 Se Swb (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover D300 Se Swb (221Kw) L460 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2047 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2438 kg
|Gcm
|6850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R21 113
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R21 113
|Front Rim Size
|8.5 Ch +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5 Ch +43.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Four Wheel Steer
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Storage
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Ornamentation
- Configurable Interior Mood Lighting
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Front Centre Armrest
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Grass Mode
- Gravel Mode
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.0 inch
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Laminated Front & Toughened Rear Glass
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mud Mode
- Nickel Atlas Exterior Pack
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Heat F&R Pwr Rec Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Permanent AWD
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rock Mode
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Standard Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Walnut Veneer
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wade Sensing
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System - $2,390
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $2,210
- Activity Key - $920
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $80
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,990
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,070
- Alloy Wheels Special - 23 Inch - $5,460
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $2,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $3,380
- Black Brake Calipers - $800
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Cabin Air Purification Pro - $980
- Cargo Cover - Automatic - $225
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $364
- Convenience Pack - $2,550
- Configurable Programs - $980
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project - $2,200
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- Exclusive Paint
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Hot Climate Pack - $6,350
- Home Link - $700
- Headlining Special - $680
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $890
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass - $590
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,450
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - $680
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Htd & Vent F&R, Pwr Rec Rear - $2,200
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Vent, Heat F&R, Pwr Rec Rear - $1,100
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear - $13,450
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - Clim/Mass, Pwr Rec/Htd/Vent Rr - $5,800
- Park Assist - $403
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Privacy Glass - $830
- Premium Mats - $377
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,000
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $4,500
- Remote Park Assist - $806
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $6,850
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $1,270
- Semi Aniline Trim - $3,050
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind - $850
- Self-sealing Tyres - $500
- Special Veneer - $680
- Special Veneer - Wood - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Black - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Walnut - $680
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel 23 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Towbar - Electric
- Tailgate Event Suite - $2,400
- Technology Pack - $3,820
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair System
- Versatile Loadspace Floor - $1,500
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $600
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $780
