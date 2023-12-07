Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover D300 Se Swb (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover D300 Se Swb (221Kw) L460 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2370 kg
|Gcm
|6850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R21 113
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R21 113
|Front Rim Size
|8.5 Ch +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5 Ch +43.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Four Wheel Steer
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Launch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Duo Tone Ebony/Perlino Headlining
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Nickel Atlas Exterior Pack
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Walnut Veneer
- Wireless Device Charger
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System - $2,390
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $2,210
- Activity Key - $920
- Automatic Load Cover - $225
- Advanced Off-road Capability Pack - $8,370
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $80
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,990
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,070
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $2,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $3,380
- Alloy Wheels Special 13 Inch - $5,460
- Black Brake Calipers - $800
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Cabin Air Purification Pro - $980
- Convenience Pack - $2,550
- Configurable Programs - $980
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project - $2,200
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking - $3,179
- Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response - $5,687
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Hot Climate Pack - $6,350
- Home Link - $700
- Headlining Special - $680
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $890
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass - $590
- Load Protection Net - $364
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,450
- Leather Upholstery Special - $3,050
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony - $680
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Htd & Vent F&R, Pwr Rec Rear - $2,200
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - (HFRS) & (VFS) & (ERRS) - $1,100
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear - $13,450
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - (CFS) & (MSF) & (ERRS) & (VSR) - $5,800
- Park Assist - $403
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Privacy Glass - $830
- Premium Mats - $377
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,000
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $4,500
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $6,850
- Remote Smart Parking Assist - $806
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $1,270
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $850
- Self-sealing Tyres - $500
- Special Veneer - $680
- Special Veneer - Wood - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Gloss Black - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Walnut - $680
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel 23 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tailgate Event Suite - $2,400
- Tow Hitch Receiver Removed
- Technology Pack - $3,820
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair System
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Versatile Loadspace Floor - $1,500
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $600
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $780
Current Land Rover Range Rover pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$424,100
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$377,800
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$257,800
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$278,000
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$426,000
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$379,500
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$259,000
|D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$258,489
|P530 Hse Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$302,672
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$290,338
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$443,436
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$395,655
|Phev P460E Hse Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$263,468
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$270,880