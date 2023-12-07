Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover D350 First Edition Swb (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover D350 First Edition Swb (258Kw) L460 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2370 kg
|Gcm
|6850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|258 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R23 111
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R23 111
|Front Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Autobiography Exterior Pack
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Load Cover
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Programs
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Launch
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Domestic Plug Socket
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking
- Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Privacy Glass
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera - Multi-angle (3 modes)
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Signature Sound System
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 23 inch
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Event Suite
- TFT Display
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf & Rear - $6,300
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - (CFS) & (MSF) & (ERRS) & (VSR)
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Remote Smart Parking Assist - $403
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Self-sealing Tyres - $500
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tow Hitch Receiver Removed
- Tyre Repair System
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
Current Land Rover Range Rover pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$424,100
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$377,800
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$257,800
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$278,000
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$426,000
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$379,500
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$259,000
|D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$258,489
|P530 Hse Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$302,672
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$290,338
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$443,436
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$395,655
|Phev P460E Hse Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$263,468
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$270,880