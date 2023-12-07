Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Phev R-Dynamic Hse (227Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Phev R-Dynamic Hse (227Kw) L551 My23 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1631 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4371 mm
|Width
|1996 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2090 kg
|Gcm
|4260 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2660 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|227 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Salza2Ax4Mh123452
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Analogue Dials with Central TFT Display
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Approach Illumination
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Charging Cable - Public
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Treadplates
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Deployable Touchscreen 10 inch
- Dynamic Volume Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Assist System
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hybrid Drive System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Large Fuel Tank
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Traction Launch
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Passive Suspension
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way with Memory
- Passive Front Head Restraints
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- R-Dynamic Exterior Pack
- Remote Infotainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Standard Roof
- Subwoofer
- Start-up Sequence with Movement, Dials & Lighting
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Silver
Optional Extras
- 2 Zone Climate Control/Rear Vents & Temp Control - $1,000
- Activity Key - $750
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $640
- Black Painted Roof - $1,050
- Cabin Air Purification - $777
- Configurable Dynamics - $390
- Convenience Pack - $1,360
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $400
- Dynamic Handling Package - $2,270
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,680
- Fog Lights - Front - $330
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $170
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $1,300
- Interactive Driver Display - $650
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $890
- Individual Trim Finishers
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $2,530
- Leather Upholstery Special - $4,188
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $1,600
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $540
- Pwr Fr Sts 14 Way - Htd, Dr Mem, Man H/rsts (HRS) - $1,620
- Pwr Fr Sts 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem, Man H/rst (HRS) - $3,240
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Driver Mem & Manual H/rests
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Htd/Dr Mem/Manual H/rests - $810
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $380
- Privacy Glass - $690
- Premium Mats - $290
- Premium Cabin Lighting - $497
- Power Socket Pack 2 - $170
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $3,142
- Red Brake Calipers - $325
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $1,230
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket - $523
- Surround Camera System - 3D - $500
- Secure Tracker Pro - $955
- Smoke Pack - $70
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,100
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,300
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,020
- Surround Sound System - $800
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $160
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $660
- Textile Pack - Eucalyptus
- Textile Pack - Premium - $405
- Twin Front Cupholders with Cover - $113
- Technology Pack - $2,500
- Touch Pro Duo - $425
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $580
- Upholstery - Premium Textile/Dinamica Suedecloth - $4,188
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $800
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $430
Current Land Rover Range Rover Evoque pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,100
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,300
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$96,500
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,100
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,200
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,270
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,570
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,020
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,675
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$115,975